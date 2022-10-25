Actress Desola Afod announces that she has left her husband Kunle Afod after reports of continuous fights over his baby mama and alleged side chics

Actress Desola Afod has announced that she is no longer with her husband, Kunle Afod.

The announcement is coming after reports of continuous public fights with the filmmaker and actor’s baby mama and his alleged side chics.

Confirming that she has moved on from her marriage, Desola wrote on Instagram;

“The good news you wanna hear, I left Kunle Afod.”

Months ago, it was reported that Kunle Afod visited his baby mama in the United States of America who bore him his first child. Desola unfollowed him after he shared photos from the visit online.

The filmmaker’s wife also failed to celebrate him on his birthday on Monday, October 24th, 2022.