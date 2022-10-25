American actor Leslie Jordan killed in car crash after suffering medical emergency

Leslie Jordan, the beloved actor, writer, and singer, has died at the age of 67.

TMZ reports that Jordan died Monday, October 24, after suffering a medical emergency and crashing his car into the side of a building.

Jordan was known for roles on a number of television series, including Hearts Afire, Will & Grace, and American Horror Story, as well as in the stage production and subsequent big-screen adaptation, Sordid Lives.

In 2021, Jordan released his debut album, Company’s Comin’, which saw him team up with the likes of Dolly Parton, Eddie Vedder, Brandi Carlile, and more to sing a set of gospel hymns.