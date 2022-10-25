Aston Villa comfirm Unai Emery as their new manager just four days after sacking Steven Gerrard

Premier League club, Aston Villa have confirmed Unai Emery as their new manager, and is expected to take over next month pending the outcome of his work permit application.

Villa made the move on Monday to pay Villarreal the £5.3million clause to release Emery from his contract, and he is believed to have agreed a three-year deal to succeed Steven Gerrard.

Emery is poised to return to the Premier League three years after he was sacked by Arsenal, where he was in charge for a little more than a season.

Caretaker-boss Aaron Danks will again be in charge for Saturday’s game at Newcastle while Emery waits for his ‘work permit formalities’ to be completed. Emery looked set to take charge of Newcastle last season only to have a last-minute change of heart.

‘Aston Villa is delighted to announce the appointment of Unai Emery as the club’s new Head Coach,’ Villa said in a statement.

‘Unai joins from Villarreal, whom he led to Europa League success by beating…