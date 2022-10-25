Grandmother eaten alive by python when she went to collect rubber from a plantation

A grandmother was eaten alive by a python in an agonising ordeal that lasted at least two hours.

Jahrah, 54, went missing last Friday night, October 21, in Indonesia’s Jambi province.

Her family called emergency services after she went missing while collecting rubber from a plantation.

Authorities and locals searched the woodland for two days and were horrified to find a massive python, reclining in a clearing, with a large bulge in its belly on Sunday, October 23.

Fearing Jahrah was inside, they sliced open the beast and found the missing woman curled up in the digestive tract of the 22ft-long reptile.

The snake is believed to have bitten Jahrah before constricting around and suffocating her, according to Anto, Head of the Terjun Gajah village where Jahrah lived.

She was then swallowed head-first in an excruciating ordeal lasting at least two hours.

Anto said: “The victim did not come home after saying goodbye to her family to go to the garden…