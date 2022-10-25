INEC releases timetable for Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi governorship polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has scheduled the Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi governorship polls for November 11, 2023.

The Commission approved the timetable at its weekly meeting on Tuesday, October 25.

It fixed primary elections by parties for March 27 to April 17, 2023.

A statement by INEC National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, reads: “This decision is in fulfillment of the requirement of Section 28(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 which mandates the Commission to publish the Notice of Election not later than 360 days before the date fixed for the elections.

“Similarly, Sections 178(1) and (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 mandates the Commission to conduct such elections not earlier than 150 days and not later than 30 days before the expiration of the term of the last holder of the office.”

It added: “The tenure of the incumbent Governor of Imo State ends on 14th…