NAF officer killed as residents protest over shooting of two brothers by men in military uniform in Ogun community

A pandemonic scene was recorded in Owode, Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State after some men suspected to be soldiers of the Nigerian Army shot and killed two siblings for allegedly smuggling foreign rice.

The incident occurred after the military operatives accosted the older sibling and attempted to seize the vehicle he was conveying the smuggled foreign rice with.

After an altercation ensued, some people called his younger brother, popularly known as Saheed Elegusi. The two brothers were shot dead by the soldiers who fled the scene immediately.

This angered some youths in the area and pushed them into setting bonfires on the Sango-Idiroko road, affecting vehicular movements for hours. The mob also attacked an officer of the Nigerian Air Force and killed him in retaliation.

Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi who confirmed the incident, said the slain Air Force officer was in uniform when he unknowingly ran into the mob who…