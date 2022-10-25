Robert Louis Gordy, music executive and brother to Motown founder Berry Gordy, dies at 91

Recording artist, songwriter and music executive Robert Louis Gordy Sr. has died at the age of 91.

Robert, who is the youngest brother of Motown founder Berry Gordy, died Friday, October 21, of natural causes at his home in Marina del Rey, California, according to a news release from Universal Music Enterprises.

Gordy died suddenly, said Berry Gordy in a statement in the release.

Berry said: “He was absolutely the best lil’ brother anyone could ever hope for.

“His ability to succeed at whatever he attempted or that I threw his way amazed me over the years. I will miss his love, his support and his loyalty.”

Robert Gordy Sr. was born July 15, 1931, and was the youngest of eight children born to Berry “Pop” Gordy Sr. and Bertha Gordy.

He started his music career under the pseudonym Bob Kayli, releasing a song in 1958 called “Everyone Was There,” written with Berry Gordy.

He contributed to various hits while at Motown, landed his first acting role as a…