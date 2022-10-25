Serena Williams declares ‘I’m not retired,’ says chances of her returning to Tennis are ‘very high’

Tennis legend, Serena Williams has declared that she’s not retired from tennis and that the chances of her returning are “very high” after she previously indicated that she would step away from the sport.

Back in August, Williams, 41, said she was “evolving away from tennis” in an essay but did not confirm the US Open as her farewell event. At the time, she was given lavish tributes before each match in New York and waved an emotional goodbye after losing in the third round to Ajla Tomljanovic.

“I am not retired,” Williams said at a conference in San Francisco while promoting her investment company, Serena Ventures.

“The chances (of a return) are very high. You can come to my house, I have a court.”

The 23-time Grand Slam champion, who took the tennis world by storm as a teenager and is considered by many the greatest of all time, said not preparing for a tournament after the US Open did not feel natural to her.

“I still haven’t really thought about (retirement),”…