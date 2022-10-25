U.S. to send outdated HAWK air defense equipment to Ukraine

The United States is considering sending its outdated HAWK air defense equipment from storage to Ukraine to help it defend against Russian drone and cruise missile attacks, two U.S. officials have revealed.

The HAWK interceptor missiles are an upgrade to the Stinger missile systems – a smaller, shorter range air defense system – that the United States has already sent to Ukraine.

The Biden administration said on Tuesday, October 25 that it would use the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) to transfer the HAWK equipment which is based on Vietnam-era technology, but has been upgraded several times. The PDA allows the United States to transfer defense articles and services from stocks quickly without congressional approval in response to an emergency.

The HAWK system is the predecessor to PATRIOT missile defense system made by Raytheon Technologies (RTX.N) which remains off the table for Ukraine, U.S. officials say according to reports.

After a devastating missile…