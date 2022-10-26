Court orders FG to return Nnamdi Kanu to Kenya and pay him N500m as damages for his illegal extradition

Justice E.N Anyadike of a Federal High Court sitting in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, today October 26, ordered the Federal Government to return the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu to Kenya from where he was extradited and pay him the sum of N500 million as damages following his illegal abduction and human rights abuse from Kenya.

Recall that Kanu was extradited from Kenya to Nigeria on June 19, 2021.

The Court presided by Justice E . N Anyadike, insisted that the extradition of Kanu from Kenya without recourse to the legal process was a flagrant abuse of his fundamental human rights.

Kanu, through his counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, had approached the court challenging his extradition from Kenya on June 19, 2022. Ejimakor told the court that the suit is sui generis (of a special class) and was primarily aimed at redressing the infamous unlawful expulsion or extraordinary rendition of Kanu, which is a clear violation of his fundamental rights under…