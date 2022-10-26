Fire kills 11 girls at Uganda school for blind children

Eleven children have died after a fire broke out in the early hours of Tuesday October 25, at a school for visually impaired children in Uganda.

Police say they are investigating the cause of the fire at the boarding school after it killed 11 girls, ages four to 13.

The fire at the Salama School for the Blind in Uganda’s central Mukono district broke out shortly after midnight Monday, in a girl’s dormitory that was occupied by 17 children.

Kampala deputy police spokesman Luke Owoyesigire said police have deployed a forensics team that will carry out DNA tests before the bodies of the dead children are handed over to family members.

“The cause of the fire is currently unknown. But so far, eleven deaths as a result of the fire have been confirmed. While six are in critical condition,” Owoyesigire said.

The Salam School for the Blind, in the town of Kisoga, is home to 70 visually impaired children.

Hudson Kiyaga, the town’s mayor, told VOA the fire at the isolated…