Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has said that the Federal Government won’t be stampeded by the terror advisories released by the governments of the United States and the United Kingdom.

The Minister made this known while speaking with state house correspondents after the Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Reacting to reports of the US government authorizing the evacuation of non-critical staff from Nigeria over the risk of terror attacks, Mohammed wondered if Nigerians feel safe in the US with all the senseless killings and school shootings that occur in the country.