INEC identifies 23 officials involved in fake voter registration

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has identified 23 personnel who carried out fake voter registrations.

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu who spoke at the third quarterly meeting with political parties on Wednesday October 26, said after a rigorous clean-up of the data using the automated biometric identification system (ABIS), 2,780,756 (22.6%) of the registrants were identified as ineligible and invalidated.

Among those invalidated are double/multiple registrants, underaged persons and outrightly fake registrations that failed to meet the commission’s business rules.

Yakubu said the INEC officers who carried out the fake registrations would undergo disciplinary measures.

Yakubu said;