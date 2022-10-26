Insecurity: The worst is over. Nigeria is safe

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has said that Nigeria is ‘safer today than at any time in recent times,’ as the worst is over as far as insecurity is concerned.
The Minister said this when he spoke at a Ministerial Session at the ongoing UNESCO Global Media and Information Literacy Week.
According to him, the military and other security agencies are up to the task of protecting Nigerians and non-citizens.
“I can assure all that our military and other security agencies have continued to do everything possible to secure and protect Nigerians and foreigners living in Nigeria.
Terrorists have been hard hit and put on the run. Bandits have been decimated and scattered. Our country is safer today than at any time in recent times, thanks to the sacrifice of our men and women in uniform. Nigerians too should continue to be alert but must not panic. Like I said in a recent statement, as far as insecurity is concerned, the worst is over for…
Source: Linda Ikeji