Madame Tussauds removes Kanye West’s wax figure from public view amid his anti-Semitism scandal

Kanye West’s wax figure has been removed from public view at Madame Tussauds London, after several brands severed ties with him over his anti-Semitism scandal.

The museum chain confirmed that the wax model of the rapper, 45, who has changed his name to Ye, has been moved to an archive and out of the public display.

It comes after Adidas, Gap and Balenciaga ended their partnerships with Kanye with the rapper also losing his billionaire status after his controversial remarks including claims that ‘slavery is a choice’.

Madame Tussauds London said every person ‘earns their place’ at the popular tourist attraction as they confirmed that Kanye’s figure had been ‘retired’.

A spokeswoman for the museum said: ‘Ye’s (Kanye West’s) figure has been retired from the attraction floor to our archive.

‘Each profile earns their place at Madame Tussauds London and we listen to our guests and the public on who they expect to see at the attraction.’

The Kanye figurine was originally…