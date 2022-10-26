



Former first lady, Patience Jonathan, turned 57 today October 25. Her husband, former president Goodluck Jonathan joined their children, family members, and friends to celebrate her at a get-together. Watch the video below… View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)The post Photos and video from former first lady, Patience Jonathan’s 57th birthday appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji