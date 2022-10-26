Police arrest gang notorious for stealing and dismantling cars to sell its parts

Operatives of Ijora Badia Division of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested four suspects who specialize in stealing vehicles and dismantling them for onward sales as spare parts.

The suspects, Alafia Afiwajuomo, Ganiyu Tajudeen, Olamilekan Hassan and Lucky Esomojumi were arrested at Igamu under bridge following a painstaking investigation and intelligence gathering that was launched when information was received on the 29/09/2022 that a Toyota Camry was snatched at gunpoint from one Sandra (surname withheld) at Iganmu in Surulere, Lagos.

The car was in the process of being dismantled before it was recovered by the police. Parts of cars suspected to have been dismantled and sold as spare parts were also recovered at the scene.

Confirming their arrest, the spokesperson of the state police command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the suspects have been charged to court.