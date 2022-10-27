Alyssa Scott expecting another child with Nick Cannon months after the death of their son

Alyssa Scott, 29, is expecting another baby, months after her son with Nick Cannon died.

On Wednesday, October 23, she shared a photo of her bump on display while carrying her daughter, Zeela.

“With you by my side…,” Scott captioned the photo.

Nick Cannon is reportedly the father of the baby she’s expecting, according to ET.

The baby news comes nearly a year after the death of her and Cannon’s son, Zen.

In December 2021, Cannon announced on his daytime talk show that 5-month-old Zen died of brain cancer and a subsequent tumor. Zen was Cannon’s seventh child.

Nick has gone on to welcome other children with other women since then.

Nick is also expecting his 11th child with Abby De La Rosa.

Alyssa Scott’s baby will be Cannon’s 12th child..

Cannon is also dad to twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, Golden Sagon, Powerful Queen and Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell, twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa, who…