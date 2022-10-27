Arsenal defender, Pablo Mari seriously hurt’ after being ‘stabbed in Milan

Arsenal defender, Pablo Mari is seriously hurt after he was ‘stabbed in a supermarket in Italy.

The incident allegedly took place in a Carrefour in the Milanofiori di Assago shopping centre at around 6.30pm on Thursday, October 27.

The 29-year-old, who currently plays for Monza, was one of six people attacked near Milan.

Four men aged 28, 30, 40 and 80 are reportedly in a serious condition, with a cashier rushed to Rozzano.

Two elderly women are said to be in a less serious condition, while Mari was airlifted to Niguarda Hospital and is conscious.

He has received visits from the managing director of Monza, Adriano Galliani, and coach Raffaele Palladino.

A 46-year-old man is believed to have picked up a knife from the shelves in the supermarket and then started randomly stabbing people. He has since been arrested and taken into police custody.

Arsenal coach, Mikel Arteta said: ‘I just found out, I know Edu has been in touch with his family……