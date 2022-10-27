Gov Sanwo-Olu presents N1.69trn 2023 budget, says Lagos is a national asset

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has presented the 2023 budget to the state house of assembly.

He presented a budget of N1.69 trillion to the house of assembly on Thursday, October 27.

According to the breakdown given by the governor, capital expenditure will take N932 billion which represents 55 percent of the total budget while recurrent expenditure will gulp N759 billion.

While addressing the lawmakers, the governor restated his demand for a new revenue-sharing formula. The governor called for a special status for Lagos, describing the state as a “national asset”.