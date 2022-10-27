Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s divorce attorneys ‘working to hammer out a child custody and property settlement’

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s divorce attorneys are reportedly working together to hammer out a child custody and property settlement to avoid a scheduled December trial.

The American rapper, 45, is said to be working with Beverly Hills attorney Nick Salick, after his New York lawyers, Bob Cohen and Bernard Clair parted ways with him in the wake of his anti-Semitic rants, which has seen several brands drop him.

The publication reports Salick is aiming to work out a custody and property settlement with 42-year-old Kim’s lawyer, Laura Wasser, who is known as the ‘disso queen.

It was previously claimed that West has hired Camille Vasquez, the lawyer who defended Johnny Depp, to handle his business interests.

Vasquez, who gained national fame over her representation of Depp in his heated defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard, will be among the lawyers at the Brown Rudnick firm now working with West, TMZ reported.

Kardashian filed to divorce West in…