Kanye West Essentials playlist disappears from Apple Music

Apple Music appears to have joined the growing list of companies distancing themselves from Kanye West in the face of his anti-Semitic remarks.
It appears streaming giant, Apple Music, has pulled Kanye West Essentials playlist after the rapper made offensive comments online and again in interviews.
A search for the rapper’s playlist shows “Item not available”.
Fans pointed this out online and believe Apple has quietly pulled Kanye’s playlist.
However, Apple Music has not commented on it.
Source: Linda Ikeji