Man who drove SUV into Waukesha Christmas parade found guilty of intentional homicide

Darrell Brooks, the Wisconsin man who killed six people and injured dozens of others when he drove his SUV into a Christmas parade near Milwaukee last year, has been found guilty of intentional murder and other charges.

He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison for the convictions.

The 12-person jury in Waukesha County convicted Brooks of 61 counts of recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon, six counts of fatal hit and run, two counts of felony bail jumping, and one count of misdemeanor domestic battery.

Brooks represented himself in court, but his repeated interruptions, outbursts, and other erratic behavior eventually led Judge Jennifer Dorow to remove him from the courtroom,

The trial comes less than a year after he drove a red SUV through the crowd in Waukesha’s Christmas parade on November 21, killing an 8-year-old boy and several members of the “Dancing Grannies” group.

Brooks had been released from jail less than two weeks…