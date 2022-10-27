Oritsefemi’s wife, Nabila Fash reveals their marriage has packed up, says they are going through a divorce process after he welcomed a child with another woman while they were still married (video)

Nabila Fash, the wife of singer Oritsefemi, has disclosed that their marriage has packed up and that she has filed for divorce.

In an interview with DaddyFreeze, Nabila said the last straw that broke the camel’s back was when he fathered a child while they were still married and trying to have their own child. She disclosed that Oritsefemi had two daughters from two different women before they met and that she took those girls as her own daughters. She said the singer got another lady pregnant while they were dating and were about to get married and welcomed another daughter with the woman.

Nabila who is a PR guru mentioned that the singer was physical with her twice but that she mostly suffered emotional and verbal abuse from him while. She said the marriage with the singer affected her mentally as it changed her personality.

Nabila said she had to deal with Oritsefemi constantly cheating with different women. She mentioned that several women even reached out to her…