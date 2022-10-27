Singer Adele reveals she is ‘taking a break from music’ to pursue a university level education

Adele has revealed she is taking a break from music after her Las Vegas residency to purse a degree in English Literature.

The singer – who released the music video for her new song I Drink Wine on Wednesday – October 26, said she wishes she had gone to university after leaving high school.

Speaking in a fan Q&A in Los Angeles seen by The Sun, Adele, 34, said she will complete an online course in order to get the degree.

She said: ‘After Vegas I really want to get a degree in English Literature. If I hadn’t made it in my singing, I think I would definitely be a teacher. I think I’d be an English Lit teacher.

‘I definitely feel like I use my passion of English Lit in what I do. But even though it’s not like I’d go on to get a job from my degree, I wish I had gone to university, I wish I’d had that experience.

‘I won’t go to a university, I’ll do it online and with a tutor, but that’s my plan for 2025. It’s just to get the qualifications.

