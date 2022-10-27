Tory Lanez placed on house arrest till Megan Thee Stallion’s trial begins

Canadian singer Tory Lanez has been placed on house arrest until his trial against Megan Thee Stallion begins.

A judge who ruled on the case after a court hearing in L.A. on Wednesday October 26, ordered that Tory be placed on house arrest until November 28. This was as a result of him being accused of assaulting singer August Alsina in Chicago in September.

Prosecutors had argued that Tory deserved to be remanded into custody because he had violated the conditions of his bail in Megan’s case. They also claimed that he continues to pose a threat to public safety and that monetary bail alone wasn’t enough of a deterrent.

Tory’s attorney, Shawn Holley however pushed back by stating that no charges had been filed in the Alsina case, and they were only allegations.

The Canadian singer will now remain under house arrest until his felony assault trial gets underway.

This is coming after he pleaded not guilty after being charged with firing the…