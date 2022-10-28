12-year-old math and music genius is already pursuing 2 college degrees in 2 different institutions

A 12-year-old boy in Singapore has gone viral for taking two bachelor’s degrees in separate institutions at the same time.

Nathanael Koh started university at the age of 11. He is now a first-year math student at New Zealand’s University of Canterbury, and a final-year music composition student at the Australian Guild of Music Education (AGME).

He is homeschooled in both programs.

Since he began studying, Nathanael has cleared three to four academic years in just one year.

“I think Nathanael is one of the brightest students,” Melissa Yang, his math teacher, tells CNA Insider in a video interview. “I never had a student that’s gifted, so I was quite excited to take this assignment.”

Nathanael began working toward his music degree much earlier, having obtained a diploma in music theory from Trinity College London at age 9.

Today, he also serves as one of the two composers-in-residence at Singapore’s Kids’ Philharmonic Orchestra (KPO). The other…