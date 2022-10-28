40-year-old man arrested for defiling 13-year-old stepdaughter

A 40-year-old man, Taofeek Sulaiman has been arrested in Ogun State for defiling his 13-year-old stepdaughter.

He was arrested after the mother of the victim who got married to him after she lost her first husband (the father of the girl), reported the incident to the police.

The woman revealed that her daughter informed her that the suspect had been sleeping with her since October 14 and that he also had been threatening to kill her if she reported the alleged act to anyone.

Ogun police spokesperson Abimbola Oyeyemi who confirmed the incident, said detectives moved in and arrested the suspect on the instruction of the Divisional Police Officer, Owode Yewa division, Muhammed Baba, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP).

The minor was then taken to Idiroko General Hospital by the Police for medical attention.