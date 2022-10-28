Arsenal star, Pablo Mari give thumbs up from hospital bed after undergoing surgery following supermarket stabbing horror in Milan

Arsenal footballer, Pablo Mari has shared a photo from his hospital bed after undergoing successful surgery following a stabbing that occurred in Milan on Thursday, October 27.

The defender, on loan to Italian club Monza from the north London side, was one of five injured in the Carrefour rampage by Italian knifeman Andrea Tombolini, which saw Bolivian-born Luis Fernando Ruggieri killed.

Mari underwent surgery today to reconstruct two injured muscles in his back and is expected to remain in the hospital for up to three days. His club has also said he will remain on the sidelines for at least two months.

In an Instagram post today, the footballer said: ‘After the hard moment we experienced yesterday, both my family and I want to communicate that fortunately we are all fine despite the circumstances, and we want to thank all the messages of support and affection that we are receiving.

‘In addition, we want to send our condolences and all our strength to the…