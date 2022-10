Folarin Falana, aka Falz, got a birthday prayer from his mother.

The rapper turned 32 Thursday, October 27, and a video of his mother praying for him has been shared online.

His mother’s key prayer point for him was that he will bring home a wife.

“I want a good wife, no baby mama,” she warned. “I don’t want baby mama. I want real wife, a good one, a born again Christian.”

See the video below.