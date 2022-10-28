Premier League club, Bournemouth will stop playing Kanye West’s song Power when players walk out after his anti-Semitism scandal

Premier League club, Bournemouth will stop playing Kanye West’s songs before matches amid the controversy over the rapper’s anti-Semitic comments.

The artist’s song ‘Power’ has been played at the Vitality Stadium in recent years as the teams walk out onto the pitch ahead of kick-off. But the club will abandon the song amid significant concerns about West’s remarks about the Jewish community.

The decision will come into force this weekend when Tottenham travel down to the south coast to face Gary O’Neil’s side.

Ye has been globally condemned for his remarks. It has also been estimated that West, now known as Ye, could lose up to $1.2billion [£1.03bn] from his net worth amid the fall-out from the anti-Semitism scandal.

The 45-year-old – who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2018 – has seen lucrative partnerships with top brands including fashion labels Adidas, Gap, and Balenciaga terminated.

The musician has made a number of troubling comments in recent…