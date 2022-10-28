Three hawkers crushed to death in Onitsha after truck suffered brake failure and rammed into them

At least three persons said to be hawkers were crushed to death on the Onitsha axis of the Niger bridge after a truck that suffered a brake failure rammed into them today October 28.

According to eyewitnesses, the truck was driving from Onitsha to Asaba when it suddenly developed brake failure and ran into the traffic, smashing vehicles. Though a number of vehicles were involved in the accident, a source said hawkers in the area were the worst hit.

Confirming the accident, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Anambra state said an unidentified driver of the blue Scania truck (commercial) with number plate: LSD697YD and an unidentified driver of a blue/white Mistibuchi L300 bus (commercial) with number plate: LEH596XA, were involved in the crash.

The FRSC added that the probable cause of the fatal crash was brake failure and mechanical deficiency.

The corpses of the deceased persons have been deposited at the state mortuary.