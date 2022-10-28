TikTok star ‘murdered’ her mum’s secret lover in high-speed crash after he threatened to leak their sex tape

A Tiktok influencer allegedly murdered her mother’s lover after he threatened to release her sex tape, a court has been told.

Mahek Bukhari is accused of hatching a plot to stop Saqib Hussain from leaking revenge porn images of her 45-year-old mum Ansreen Bukhari.

Saqib and his friend Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin, both 21, died when their car was slammed off the road on February 11.

A court heard how Mahek, 23, had launched a ‘trap’ in order ‘to silence’ Saqib after he threatened to send the sex tape to Ansreen’s husband and son.

Saqib also blackmailed the mum and demanded £2,000 to £3,000 in return for not releasing the images and ‘dirty’ videos, it was claimed.

Jurors heard that Mahek, concerned on how such a sex tape exposure will affect her own social media following, vowed to get the 21-year-old ‘jumped by guys’ in revenge.

The young influencer has more than 120,000 followers on TikTok and 43,000 on Instagram, where she poses in a variety of…