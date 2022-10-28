US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband attacked by hammer wielding assailant during home break-in

The husband of United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been “violently assaulted” in their home in San Francisco, her office has said.

A spokesman for the number 3 US politician said the attack took place on Friday morning, October 28 and the assailant is now in custody, adding that Paul Pelosi is receiving “excellent” medical care. The motives behind the assault remain unclear.

“The Speaker was not in San Francisco at the time,” Pelosi’s office said in a statement.

“The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time.”

According to the Associated Press news agency, the attacker specifically targeted the Pelosis’ home and assaulted Paul Pelosi with a hammer, adding that the House speaker’s husband suffered “blunt force injuries to his head and body”.

The White House said later on Friday that President Joe Biden called Pelosi after the “horrible…