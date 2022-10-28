Voice note purported to be a conversation between a member of a kidnap gang and a family member of a kidnap victim released

A voice note from a purported conversation between a member of a kidnap gang and a family member of a kidnap victim has been shared online.

According to Twitter user @The_Vyrus who shared the story online, the victim is among those recently kidnapped in Nsukka, Enugu state.

In the trending voice note, the victim who sounded terrified, said they had just left a funeral when they were abducted. He asked his relative to please search for the money the kidnappers are asking for so he and others can be released alive.

In the voice note, the family member asked the kidnapper what he wanted and he responded asking for a ransom otherwise they would eliminate the victims.

”Please we are dying here. Biko. Please.’ Please save my life” the victim said

The victim stated that the kidnappers asked for N10 million ransom for him, asked for N30 million for one Edozie, N10 million for one Bamanganu and N20 million for one Sylva.

He broke down in tears as he pleaded…