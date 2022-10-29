Abusive boyfriend convicted of the premeditated murder of his ex-girlfriend in South Africa

The high court in the Western Cape, South Africa on Friday, October 28, convicted an abusive boyfriend, Phillip April, of the premeditated murder of his ex-girlfriend, Allison Plaatjies.

26-year-old Allison Plaatjies sustained multiple stab wounds following Philip’s attack in October 2019.

April was also convicted for stealing her vehicle. He had previously denied this charge, claiming that she had permitted him to drive her car.

Western Cape National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said “This conviction follows the State declining to accept the accused’s guilty plea when he confessed to Plaatjies’s murder.

In the guilty plea, the accused claimed that on October 26, 2019, Plaatjies arrived at his friend’s place, where they were watching rugby and drinking.

He claims that Plaatjies persuaded him to go with her to her flat, as she had brought him something to eat.

April also claimed that Plaatjies was not happy with him…