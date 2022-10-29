Don’t panic over terror alarm





President Buhari has urged the nation’s security establishment and citizens to continue being vigilant and careful with security, saying it is important to avoid panic.

In a statement released by his media aide, Garba Shehu, President Buhari urged citizens to remain calm in the wake of the recent changes in travel advice from the US and UK governments, adding that it should not be a cause for panic.

President Buhari said Nigeria is no exception in having terror threats listed in foreign government’s travel advice to their citizens. He also noted that UK and US travel advisories also state there is a high likelihood of terror attacks in many Western European nations.

”Indeed, the UK and US advice to their respective citizens for travel to one another’s countries contain the same warning. Unfortunately, terror is a reality the world over. However, it does not mean an attack in Abuja is imminent. Since the July prison raid, security measures have been reinforced in and around the…





Source: Linda Ikeji