



Nigerian singer, Skales has taken to Instagram to advise single people not to marry a heartless person. This is coming days after he announced the death of his mother. Skales, who is married to model Hasanity, also asked the general public to pray for his mental health as he continues to mourn his mother's demise. The post In all you do, make sure you don’t marry a heartless person – Singer, Skales writes as he calls for prayers for his mental health appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji