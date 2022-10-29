My son was killed by a group of persons

Sani Malumfashi, the father of the police officer who was allegedly stabbed to death by his colleague in Kebbi state, has called on the police and other relevant security agencies to help in fishing out the killers of his son.

The State Police Command had said that ASP Shuaibu Sani Malumfashi was killed by his colleague, ASP Abdullahi Garba during an altercation inside fishing village area in Argungu town.

In a press conference in Kaduna on Friday, October 28, Malumfashi, who is also a correspondent with the Hausa service of the Voice of America (VOA), also debunked the assertion made by the police that his son was allegedly killed by a colleague.

“Based on our findings, my 33-year-old son was killed by a group of persons. You see when they brought his corpse for the ritual bath carried out on a dead Muslim corpse, we saw that his neck was dangling. This is suggesting that he was strangled to death by his killers,” the grieving father explained.

“We…