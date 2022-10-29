Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen confirm their divorce after 13 years of marriage

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have confirmed their divorce after 13 years of marriage

The estranged couple took to their respective Instagram accounts to announce that they have decided to amicably part ways following weeks of speculation that their union was over.

In his statement on Friday, October 28, Brady, 45, said: “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve,” Brady wrote on his Instagram Story. “We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration.”

“We wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written,” Brady added in his post.

Gisele, 42, said: “With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I…