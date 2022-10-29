Two suspects who specialize in generating fake alerts to defraud POS operators apprehended in Delta





Men of the Delta state police command have arrested two suspects namely Ofemu Obus ‘m’ age 23yrs and Henry Ekpu ‘m’ age 28yrs, alleged to specialize in defrauding unsuspecting POS operators by generating fake alerts which they use to deceive their victims and defraud them of their money. The spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe, who confirmed their arrest said the suspects are in Custody and investigation is ongoing. In a related development, men of the state police command have arrested two criminals who use tricycles to attack unsuspecting members of the state and then dispose of their iPhones. Edafe said the men were apprehended during a stop and search operation carried out by the Dragon patrol teams 29 and 26 led by an Assistant Superintendent of Police in the state, along Warri-Sapele road by Okwuvo Okpe LGA. He stated that a Daylong motorcycle with Reg. No. Delta UGH 353 VQ carrying two male occupants was intercepted. The Policemen conducted a search…







Source: Linda Ikeji