



Celebrity stylist / reality TV star from Netflix (Young Famous and African), Jeremiah Ogbodo AKA Swanky Jerry, was officially announced as a global ambassador and partner of Karl lagerfeld on Thursday in South Africa at the official launch celebrating of the first Karl outlet in africa. The multiple award winning stylist Swankyjerry, and South African actress pearl Thusi were announced as the new global Karl lagerfeld ambassadors. Big congratulations to mr (Jeremiah Ogbodo) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeremiah Ogbodo (@swankyjerry)The post Celebrity Stylist Swanky Jerry Joins The Karl Lagerfeld Family Globally appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji