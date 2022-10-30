I won’t leave my man because he cheats… all men cheat, even Pastors and Rev Fathers – Actress Ruth Eze





Nollywood star, Ruth Eze has said that she can't leave a man who cheats on her. The actress who said this in an interview with Saturday Sun, recalled how her father told her that men are polygamous in nature. Stressing that "all men cheat," including "Pastors and Reverend Fathers," Ruth Eze added that she can only leave a man who is temperamental, violent and toxic. She said; “My late father told me that men are polygamous in nature but if you are lucky, you will find the one that will not rub it on your face. If I catch him cheating, it’s okay. We will sit down and talk about it because to be very honest with you, every man in this world cheats even; Pastors, Reverend Fathers too. My girlfriend used to say, “Ruth, your kind of mind is what is needed to go through this life.”"There is no man that is faithful. You’d see a man who cheated a day to his wedding day."He was going to wed the following day and they caught him pants down with his girlfriend. I feel it’s their nature and…







Source: Linda Ikeji