Nigeria’s Flamingos defeat Germany to clinch Bronze in FIFA U17 Women World Cup

Nigeria’s Flamingos have defeated Germany to clinch a consolatory bronze medal in the FIFA U-17 World Cup in India.

The Nigerian ladies defeated Germany 3-2 on penalties at the DY Patil Stadium after the thrilling third-place match on Sunday October 30, ended in a 3-3 draw in regulation time.

The Flamingos started the game on a high note, scoring three goals before Germany came from behind to draw the game.

Opeyemi Ajakaye got the first goal in the 20th minute followed by Aminat Bello who scored the second in the 48th minute. Etim Edidiong netted the third goal in the 63rd minute before Germany replied with three goals to send the match to extra time and penalties.

Flamingos won the penalty shootout 3-2 to become the second African team to clinch the bronze medal in the U-17 Women’s World Cup.