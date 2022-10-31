At least 60 dead, many injured after India bridge collapse (photos/video)

At least 60 people were killed and many injured after a cable bridge collapsed into a river days after it was reopened following renovations.

Officials told local media over a hundred people were plunged into the Machchu river when the bridge in Morbi district collapsed in the western Indian state of Gujarat on Sunday evening, October 30.

State minister Brijesh Merja told television channels that 60 people have died so far and that 17 people were admitted to hospitals.

Officials fear the death toll could rise.

Days ago, the 19th-century, colonial-era bridge was reopened after renovation.

Officials said that the bridge gave way because it could not handle the number of people on it.

“Due to the bridge collapse, several people fell into the river. A rescue operation is underway,” Merja was quoted as saying by the Press Trust of India news agency.

“There are reports that several people have suffered injuries. They are being rushed to hospitals.”