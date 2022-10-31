I sleep with more than 10 men in a day and give our madam whatever money I make

One of the minors rescued from a brothel in Port Harcourt, Rivers State has said she was forced to sleep with more than 10 men in a day.

The Nigerian Navy, in collaboration with the Nigeria Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, raided two brothels on Saturday and rescued 50 teenage prostitutes.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria, the girl said that she was trafficked from her village in Anambra State to work as a house help.

The victims said on her arrival to Port Harcourt in company of one of her kinswoman, she was forced into prostitution.

“One of my village women (trafficker) brought me and two other girls from our village with the impression that we are coming to serve in a hotel,” she narrated.

“Shortly after we arrived at the hotel, she (trafficker) went outside and collected money from one woman (brothel operator). That was the last time I saw her (trafficker). Later,…