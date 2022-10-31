Singer, Jamelia gives birth to her 4th daughter

Jamelia has welcomed her fourth daughter after undergoing a ‘scary and incredibly traumatic’ emergency caesarean section.

The British singer and songwriter, 41, welcomed the child, her second with her husband, who she married in 2017 but has never revealed his identity. She has two daughters, Teja, 21, and Tiani, 17, from previous relationships.

She called having her four daughters ‘the most incredible gift’ that allowed her ‘to learn at different stages of my life.’

The singer told HELLO! magazine that she needed an emergency emergency Caesarean at 36 weeks after her waters had broken four weeks earlier.

She explained: ‘It was so scary. I felt like I was in labour for a month, but the main objective was to keep the baby in for as long as possible. I just had to hold on.’

On the procedure, she revealed: ‘I found it incredibly traumatic. And then you’re recovering from major surgery while looking after a newborn.’

