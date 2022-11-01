15-year-old girl falls to her death from roof while trying to grab falling phone

By
Headliners
-
9


Security footage captured the horrifying moment a Turkish teen fell to her death from a building while trying to retrieve her phone.

 

Melike Gun Kanavuzlar, 15, died after falling off the top of a four-storey building, as she attempted to grab the phone she dropped during a selfie.

 

She was on a building in a town called Ortaca in Mugla Province, Western Turkey, on October 12, when she lost her balance and fell four stories onto the pavement below.

 

The distressing 11-second clip, captured via security cameras on neighboring buildings, starts off with a bystander strolling the sidewalk outside the building.

 

All of a sudden, they venture out from under the building’s awning and Kanavuzlar’s body hits the concrete next to them with a sickening thud.

 

The teen was subsequently rushed to a state hospital in critical condition, before being transferred to an Intensive Care Unit in the city of Mugla in southwestern Turkey, Newsflash reported.

 

