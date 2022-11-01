“A Terrible thing’ – Donald Trump condemns the hammer attack against Nancy Pelosi’s husband while his son tweets jokes about the attack

Former US President Donald Trump has surprisingly condemned the violence that targeted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, while his namesake son tweeted tasteless jokes about the hammer attack on Paul Pelosi.

Trump’s statement on Monday October 31, comes as a surprise due to the fact that he and Pelosi have never hidden their dislike for each other and came to loggerheads severally during the Trump’s era as president.

“With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of them it’s a terrible thing,” Trump told Americano Media, a conservative Spanish language news site.

“Look at what’s happened to San Francisco generally. Look at what’s happening in Chicago.” he added

While most Republicans slammed the attack, Donald Trump Jr. son mocked the 82-year-old husband of Pelosi for getting his skull broken by a crazed home invader demanding to know “Where is Nancy?”

“The internet remains undefeated,” as he retweeted a “Paul Pelosi Halloween Costume”…