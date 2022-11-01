Actor Kit Connor ‘forced’ to publicly come out as bisexual at 18 after being accused of ‘queer-baiting’

Actor Kit Connor

Kit Connor, a leading star of Netflix hit Heartstopper, has been forced to publicly come out as bisexual. 

 

The English actor, 18, who stars as Nick Nelson in the LGBTQI+ series, took to Twitter to share the news in a tweet.

 

‘Back for a minute. I’m bi. Congrats for forcing an 18-year-old to out himself. I think some of you missed the point of the show. Bye.’

 

Actor Kit Connor

 

This is coming after Kit spoke about not wanting to label his sexuality ‘publicly’ amid accusations of ‘queer-baiting’.

 

Heartstopper writer, Alice Oseman has shown the actor’s support, criticising people for judging ‘based on stereotypes’.

 

She penned: ‘I truly don’t understand how people can watch Heartstopper and then gleefully spend their time speculating about sexualities and judging based on stereotypes. I hope all those people are embarrassed as F**K. Kit you are amazing.’

 

Actor Kit Connor

 

Kit’s co-star Kizzy Edgell, who stars as Darcy Olsson on Heartstopper, said: ‘I love u kit I’m sorry this has been so…



