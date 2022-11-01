Actor Kit Connor ‘forced’ to publicly come out as bisexual at 18 after being accused of ‘queer-baiting’

Kit Connor, a leading star of Netflix hit Heartstopper, has been forced to publicly come out as bisexual.

The English actor, 18, who stars as Nick Nelson in the LGBTQI+ series, took to Twitter to share the news in a tweet.

‘Back for a minute. I’m bi. Congrats for forcing an 18-year-old to out himself. I think some of you missed the point of the show. Bye.’

This is coming after Kit spoke about not wanting to label his sexuality ‘publicly’ amid accusations of ‘queer-baiting’.

Heartstopper writer, Alice Oseman has shown the actor’s support, criticising people for judging ‘based on stereotypes’.

She penned: ‘I truly don’t understand how people can watch Heartstopper and then gleefully spend their time speculating about sexualities and judging based on stereotypes. I hope all those people are embarrassed as F**K. Kit you are amazing.’

Kit’s co-star Kizzy Edgell, who stars as Darcy Olsson on Heartstopper, said: ‘I love u kit I’m sorry this has been so…